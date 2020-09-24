WAYNE — On the heels of their worst loss in five years, a young Wayne football team hopes to see victory again sooner rather than later.
Lined up against a veteran Tolsia team last week the Pioneers took their lumps — and many of them — in a 59-6 loss, but it’s not the kind of defeat coach Tom Harmon will let define his team.
“I’ve been on both sides,” he said after the loss.
The Pioneers never waved the white flag, even when their efforts failed to yield results in what ultimately was a 53-point margin of defeat, their worst since a 64-8 loss to Point Pleasant at home in 2015. It was the highest point differential in the rivalry game since Harmon’s first season in 1997, a 60-19 Tolsia win at Wayne’s Pioneer Field.
“We have some decent young football players and some guys that have been around for a while but just maybe not enough to compete with a veteran football team like that and hold our own,” said Harmon.
In preseason practices, Harmon had no illusions about the youthful nature of his team. A win in the season-opening game wasn’t a fluke, per se, but Scott is no Tolsia — a team that took the eventual Class A state champions to the wire in the playoffs a season ago. The Skyhawks, like Wayne, were a one-win team in 2019.
Friday’s loss was much about trying to find the bright spots, seeing the potential of what works and what doesn’t and banking on spinning those findings into wins later in the year.
“When you get in a situation like that, you’re sifting gold, you know what I mean? You’re scattering and seeing what you can come up with,” Harmon said. “We’ve got a strong program and it’s not one that we wait around five years to have a good team. We’ll come out of it and the kids will practice hard at getting better.”
But when will they get a chance to take the field again? Though Wayne County is coded yellow on the COVID-19 risk map, their scheduled opponent this week, Nitro, in red-coded Kanawha County won’t be able to play. Next week they are scheduled to host Liberty (Raleigh), which is also in a yellow county, but that’s an entire week away. Numbers change daily.
It’s possible that no team in West Virginia will play a 10-game season. Who thought they would? But even in a pandemic-shortened season, the Pioneers have time to rebound after last week’s loss.