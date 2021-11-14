HUNTINGTON -- Following Friday's win over Wright State, Marshall men's basketball coach Dan D'Antoni was asked what he knew about Monday's opponent -- NAIA member Milligan University.
D'Antoni didn't even hesitate.
"Know nothing about them," D'Antoni said.
As D'Antoni watched film on Saturday and prepared his team on Sunday, he saw a team in Milligan that is winless on the year at 0-5 within the NAIA ranks.
It isn't a game that will carry the weight or energy of a Wright State with it when it comes to the fan base, but there is some importance again for the Thundering Herd, who has several young players looking to take the floor.
Monday's game with Milligan will be a game in which newcomers like guard Kyle Braun and forwards Aymeric Toussaint and Chase McKey might get an extended look, along with players like wing Devin Collins, whom D'Antoni would also like to see more of in game action.
Toussaint came in during the opener against Wright State and made the most of his 11 minutes, hitting all five of his field goal attempts while scoring 13 points.
Braun played in the first half for several minutes and knocked down a corner 3-pointer for his first points, but D'Antoni kept him out of the second half out of caution to not put him into a key situation against a tough opponent right out of the gate.
"He hadn't experienced this, and I knew it was going to be a real tight game," D'Antoni said. "I'm hoping that we can give him some more minutes and let him grow."
For D'Antoni, the key on Monday will be the health of McKey, who has missed the last week due to illness. D'Antoni is hoping that McKey can return so he can get acclimated in a game scenario, but McKey's status is still unknown.
It is not likely Marshall will see action from fellow freshman Wyatt Fricks, who had been battling back from a knee injury.
With Marshall's rotation pretty deep already and Fricks still working his way back after his injury, the growing likelihood is that Fricks will redshirt, unless other injuries within the team force him into action in 2021-22.
According to Milligan's team website, the game will serve as an exhibition for the Buffaloes.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
