above: Fairland’s Steeler Leep (27) celebrates a turnover on downs by Worthington Christian in an Ohio Division VI, Region 23 second-round playoff football game on, Nov. 6, 2021, at Fairland High School. left: Fairland head coach Melvin Cunningham talks with quarterback Peyton Jackson as the Dragons take on Worthington Christian in an Ohio Division VI, Region 23 second-round playoff football game on Nov. 6, 2021, at Fairland High School.
Fairland head coach Melvin Cunningham talks with quarterback Peyton Jackson as the Dragons take on Worthington Christian in an Ohio Division VI, Region 23 second-round playoff football game on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Fairland High School.
Fairland's Peyton Jackson (12) jogs off the field after a throwing a touchdown as the Dragons take on Worthington Christian in an Ohio Division VI, Region 23 second-round playoff football game on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Fairland High School.
Fairland’s Steeler Leep (27) breaks up the sideline against Worthington Christian’s Adam Dunson (16) in an Ohio Division VI, Region 23 second-round playoff football game on Nov. 6, 2021, at Fairland High School.
Melvin Cunningham said he went to every amusement park known to man to ride roller coasters this summer.
“I wanted to get used to what it’s going to be like this season,” said Cunningham, Fairland’s seventh-year football coach. “I wanted to get used to what it’s like going up and down. When you have young players, no matter how hard they work and how prepared they are, there’s going to be some ebbs and flows until we learn to steady the ship.”
Fairland is young, featuring just eight seniors on a roster of 42 players. The Dragons also are talented, with several youngsters already drawing college attention.
“We’re going to be young, but we have a lot of talent in the room,” Cunningham said. “Regardless of the individuals you have in the room, you still have to develop them. Our process won’t change. We’re going to have to make some adjustments in how we coach. Every season presents its challenges. We’ve been here before and we have a game plan.”
The Dragons boast one of the better receiving corps in the area with senior Steeler Leep, junior Brycen Hunt and sophomore Kam Kitts having combined for 40 catches and more than 1,000 yards.
“That’s the room we’re excited about, with those three guys starting last season,” Cunningham said. “Then you add in Keegan Smith, Christian Collins and C.J. Graham.”
Peyton Jackson, a junior, returns at quarterback after completing 96 of 173 passes for 1,617 yards and 25 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Senior Zion Martin is the running back. Center Mason Ward, left tackle Steven Rhodes and left guard Justin McKee will be joined on the offensive line by a combination of Ryan Dixon, Cooper Charles, Ethan Stewart and Dylan Stone.
The secondary is the strength of the defense, with Leep and Kitts at safety and Jack Hayden and Hunt at the corners. Smith and Collins also will play.
The linebackers are new. Dickson and Quentin Cremeans are inside. Martin and Garrett Spence are outside. The defensive line features Charles, McKee, Tristian Dailey, Titus Brooks, Garrett Cornwell, Ward, Stewart, Stone and Rhodes.
Gabe Polcyn, Parker Wyant and Aiden Miller are vying to kick, with one of them or Bryson Hunt punting.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
