The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Melvin Cunningham said he went to every amusement park known to man to ride roller coasters this summer.

“I wanted to get used to what it’s going to be like this season,” said Cunningham, Fairland’s seventh-year football coach. “I wanted to get used to what it’s like going up and down. When you have young players, no matter how hard they work and how prepared they are, there’s going to be some ebbs and flows until we learn to steady the ship.”

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you