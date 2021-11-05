HUNTINGTON -- Bob Eshbaugh, a member of the Young Thundering Herd football team, died Wednesday. He was 68.
A native of Toronto, Ohio, Eshbaugh died at his residence in Huntington. He played for Marshall from 1971 through 1974. A running back and quarterback, Eshbaugh played in 32 games, carrying 120 times for 252 yards and one touchdown. He completed 33 of 90 passes for 433 yards and two touchdowns.
As a punter, Eshbaugh was a key player in Marshall's 15-13 upset of Xavier on Sept. 25, 1971 in the Young Thundering Herd's first victory after the Nov. 14, 1970 plane crash.
Eshbaugh held the Marshall single-game record for punting yardage, with 513 on 14 punts vs. Western Michigan in 1972, until Tyler Williams broke it in 2015 with 12 punts for 562 yards vs. Kent State.
Eshbaugh was retired from Atomic Distributing. Arrangements are incomplete. A memorial service will take place later. Online condolences may be sent to the family at chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
