HUNTINGTON -- George Jackson, a member of Marshall University's Young Thundering Herd football team, died Wednesday at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Jackson, 71, was recruited to Marshall out of Ferrum (Virginia) Junior College after a stellar career at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Virginia. With the Young Herd, Jackson played defensive back, split end and returned kicks and punts.
Jackson's punt return to the Xavier 49-yard line set up Marshall's game-winning drive in an extraordinary 15-13 upset Sept. 25, 1971 at Fairfield Stadium. The victory was Marshall's first after the Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash that killed all 75 aboard, including most of the MU football team, near Tri-State Airport.
A member of the Marshall Black Alumni Association and Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, Jackson remained in Huntington after graduating with a degree in physical education. He worked in sales with several companies.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jermon Jackson, a former Ironton High School and Ohio State University running back. He is survived by wife, Jacqueline; daughter, Shamara; and stepchildren, Bonita Mosley, Juanita Redman, Jamie Redman and Bradford McMillian II; as well as 12 grandchildren.
A celebration of Jackson's life is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Full Gospel Assembly, 2101 10th Ave. The family will welcome friends at noon.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
