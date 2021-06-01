HUNTINGTON — Mike Holman, a defensive end with Marshall University’s Young Thundering Herd football team, died Thursday.
Holman, 68, played at Marshall from 1972 through 1976.
Before that, he starred at Logan High School, where he was the football team quarterback captain, as well as a standout in basketball and track.
He graduated with a degree in physical education and earned a master’s degree in occupational safety and health.
“Mike was a good guy,” said former Young Herd teammate David Walsh, a quarterback on the team.
Holman worked 25 years as a safety engineer at A.K. Steel in Ashland.
He and wife Robin were married in 1981.
They attended Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, where funeral services will take place at 1 p.m., Thursday, with Dr. David Lemming officiating.
Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time Thursday at the church.