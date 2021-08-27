WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Wheelersburg’s 72-man roster features but 11 seniors as the Pirates embark on a brutal non-conference schedule that incudes Ironton, Ashland, Russell and Chillicothe.
Those who return are talented. Kicker Braxton Sammons, defensive back Josh Clark and linebacker Carson Williams earned at least some level of All-State honors last year. Veteran running back Eli Swords, wide receivers Eric Lattimore and Casey Doerr, tight end Caleb Arthur and defensive lineman Derrick Lattimore also return.
For the first time since 2013, Wheelersburg enters a season not defending a Southern Ohio Conference championship. The Pirates hope to wrest that title from Waverly this season.
Gallia Academy
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Blue Devils feature talent, but lack depth.
Two-way tackle Isaac Clary (6-8, 305) is one of the premier players in the Tri-State. His return helps offset the loss of University of Toledo signee Riley Starnes, who starred on the offensive line for four seasons. Linebacker Cole Hines also is one of the better at his position in the Tri-State.
Briar Williams is a standout receiver, having caught 19 passes for 376 yards in 2020. Quarterback Noah Vanco completed 85 of 155 passes for 1,332 yards and 13 touchdowns, with five interceptions, last season.
Gallia Academy can’t afford injuries, however, as despite being the largest school in the Ohio Valley Conference fields a roster of fewer than 30 players.
River Valley
BIDWELL, Ohio — The Raiders come off a 3-6 season, but hopes for improvement are tempered by a season-ending 10-9 loss at South Point and a 47-0 thrashing by Rock Hill in a scrimmage on Aug. 13.
River Valley owns a losing record vs. every team on its 2021 schedule, except South Gallia (3-0) and Piketon, which the Raiders never have played.
Michael Conkle, a 5-10, 175-pound running back, is a workhorse and one of the better players in the region. Last season, Conkle became River Valley’s first 1,000-yard rusher.
South Gallia
MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The Rebels’ time in the Tri-Valley Conference, where they are the smallest program, is winding down as South Gallia will move to the Southern Ohio Conference in 2023.
The Rebels are optimistic they can better last season’s 0-8 record as they try to snap a 16-game losing streak.
Senior quarterback Tabor Lackey brings experience, as does speedy receiver Tucker Dixon.
Green
FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — Optimism abounds as the Bobcats feature a 30-player roster, one of the largest the program has had in recent seasons.
Green will play at least a portion of its home games at Wheelersburg’s Ed Miller Stadium while its facility is under construction. The Bobcats bring ample size to the offensive and defensive lines with seniors Ethan Hayslip (6-foot, 260), Joe Gallagher (6-foot, 285), freshmen Landon Lewis (6-3, 285) and Eli Wheeler (5-11, 220), juniors Tyler Blanton (6-1, 230), Chris Lavender (5-9, 230), Daylan Mollett (5-11, 220) and Seth Sowards (5-9, 210).
Experience is a concern, with a mere six seniors.
Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Trojans likely will be entertaining.
Portsmouth features a potent offense led by senior quarterback Drew Roe. Just 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, Roe possesses a big arm. He led the Ohio Valley Conference in passes (262), completions (172) and passing yards (2,221) last season. Roe threw for 24 touchdowns, with five interceptions. Favorite target Reade Pendleton, a 5-8, 157-pound junior, caught 56 passes for 618 yards in 2020. Also back is Amare Johnson, who caught 29 balls for 466 yards and rushed 87 times for 416 yards last season.
All-district linebacker Christian Keyes heads the defense. If that unit can tighten up — the Trojans lost five games by a touchdown or less in 2020 — Portsmouth could be a playoff contender.
Meigs
POMEROY, Ohio — The Marauders return one of the Tri-State’s premier passers in senior Coulter Cleland, who committed to Davidson College.
Braylon Harrison (6-4, 252) is a big target as is Wesley Metzger (6-2, 160).
Linebackers Morgan Roberts and Griffin Cleland head the defense.