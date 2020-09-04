WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — If Wheelersburg is to win a seventh consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship, some young players will have to step up.
The Pirates lost 19 seniors from last season’s 8-4 team. Several talented, but young (23 freshmen, 23 sophomores on the 70-man roster), players will try to extend Wheelersburg’s 26-game SOC win streak.
Pirates coach Rob Woodward said his team has conducted itself in a manner as it always has, COVID-19 restrictions aside, despite its youth.
“We’ve been doing the exact same thing we’ve been doing every single year,” Woodward said. “Aside from having different groups in terms of the times they were coming in and working out over the summer, it still has looked like any other year. We didn’t change our off-season schedule from any other year, but we were just more effective in our training.”
Replacing All-Ohio quarterback/wide receiver/running back/defensive back Makya Matthews is a chore. Matthew ran for 838 yards and 12 touchdowns on 103 carries. caught 28 passes for 465 yards and five touchdowns, made 34 tackles, forced two fumbles and returned kickoffs and punts. One player won’t replace Matthews.
Senior Gage Adkins (6-1, 180), a tight end and defensive back, returns after earning Special Mention all-district honors. Senior Matthew Miller (6-foot, 165) is the likely quarterback, although sophomore Kenny Sanderlin (6-2, 220) and Jake Gregg (5-10, 180), a transfer from Ashland, are in the mix.
Carson Williams (6-0, 175), a junior, figures to be the featured back running behind senior offensive lineman Jay Holsinger (6-0, 235), Blake Richardson (6-3, 270), Chase Conley (6-0, 225), Camron Griffey (6-4, 245), Ethan Ison (6-3, 225) and Will Whitley (6-0, 220).
“We have a multi-faceted offense with a lot of looks and variations, but we’ve been able to streamline that to help better teach our kids but still utilize our athleticism,” Woodward said. “We’re going to push some guys that maybe people didn’t know their names last year, but they are for sure this year.”
The defense is in a similar situation as the offense.
“We have a lot of depth on defense,” Woodward said. “Guys have just been waiting their turn. They got a lot of experience through playoff games and playoff practices over the last three years, got a lot of chances to grow and develop.”
Senior Taden Adkins (5-8, 200) joins the same offensive linemen on the defensive front, backed by Sanderlin, Williams and Holsinger at linebacker.
Adkins is a veteran safety in the secondary, which includes Miller, Mason Montgomery (5-10, 175), Case Dyer (5-9, 155) and Ian Fannin (5-11, 135).
Third-team All-Ohio punter Braxton Sammons (5-11, 180) is back and will handle kicking duties.
Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Trojans return junior quarterback Drew Roe, but the question is who will he give or throw the ball.
Portsmouth must replace all-state running back Talyn Parker, the school’s all-time leading rusher, as well as all-Ohio Valley Conference receivers Eric Purdy and Bruce Wallace, along with 11 other seniors.
“We knew that we would have our work cut out for us getting some of our younger guys ready,” said Trojans coach Bruce Kalb. “We knew we might have to rely on some juniors who might be seeing varsity for the first time and some sophomores here or there. Certainly we have a lot of holes to fill on both sides of the ball, but I feel the senior leadership that’s carried us this offseason is going to hopefully carry us for a pretty successful season.”
Portsmouth is not without senior talent. Tight end Michael Duncan, wide receiver Chris Duff, linemen Hayden Yerardi and Rex Smith and linebacker Christian Keys bring experience and athleticism. Keys was a first-team all-district selection in 2019.
Roe was a special-mention all-district pick. He figures to look to speedy junior Dariyonne Bryan to catch passes.
Green
FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — Chad Coffman, former South Point and, Crestview head football coach and Symmes Valley head basketball coach, takes on his latest small-school challenge with the Bobcats.
Senior running back Lonnie Smith (6-3, 210), the 2018 SOC Division I defensive player of the year, and senior end Ethan Huffman (6-1, 160), a first-team all-district selection, could play for any team in the Tri-State. They team with talented senior runner D.J. Barker (5-8, 175) to give Green a solid base on a 20-player squad that lacks depth. The Bobcats feature four seniors, four juniors, five sophomores and seven freshmen. One of those ninth graders, Derek Salyers (5-10, 145) is fast enough and strong enough to see considerable playing time.
Coffman said he likes what he’s seen from his new team.
“We’re building relationships and a foundation of hard work and toughness,” Coffman said. “I took the Green job in part because these are tough and hard-working kids in a community that loves football.”
Green received a boost when sophomore Collin Corey (5-11, 145) moved back from Mississippi. He will be the quarterback. He’ll be protected by junior tackle Ethan Hayslip (6-foot, 265), sophomore center Tyler Blanton (6-1, 210,), sophomore guards Chais Lavender (5-8, 225) and Lethan Poe (6-1, 165). Freshman Cole Maynard (5-9, 180) and sophomores Daylan Mollett (6-4, 220) and Braxton Conschafsky (5-7, 180) are vying for the other tackle job vacated when Ricky Nash suffered an injury.
Ethan Huffman (6-1, 160) was an all-state receiver last year and will be a prime target in the passing game. As usual, those playing offense also will play defense.
Gallia Academy
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Blue Devils return considerable firepower from the 2019 squad that finished 9-2 and made the Division IV playoffs.
Runner-up to Ironton in the Ohio Valley Conference, Gallia Academy features University of Toledo signee Riley Starnes (6-6, 285) at a tackle. Starnes, the premier blocker in the league, makes holes for speedy tailback James Armstrong, who carried 155 times for 1,107 yards during an injury-shortened 2019.
Also back is senior quarterback Noah Vanco, who completed 100 of 163 passes for 1,329 yards and five touchdowns last year. Senior Michael Beasy gives the Blue Devils a second capable running back. Beasy rushed for 862 yards on 142 carries in 2019.
Briar Williams (5-10, 146) is small, but productive, having averaged nearly 25 yards per catch last year. He teams with Daunevyn Williams to give Vanco a pair of formidable targets.Kenyon Franklin and Zach Belville also are capable receivers.
Coen Duncan and Zaach Hemby are strong pass rushers and run defenders.
South Gallia
MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The Rebels seek improvement after going 1-9 last year.
With just 19 players, however, South Gallia can’t afford injuries.
“The ones that are here, they look good,” coach Vance Fellure said. “We’re seeing a lot of good things out of them. We’re going to be playing a lot of underclassmen, freshmen that type of thing. Just one of those years at a Division VII schools.”
South Gallia lost six seniors, but returns junior quarterback Tristan Saber, a threat with his arm and legs. Saber also is 20 pounds heavier than last season, which he hopes makes him more durable.
The schedule is rugged, however, as four of the Rebels first six games are against teams that made the playoffs in 2019.
River Valley
BIDWELL, Ohio — Running back Michael Conkle leads an offense with potential, but the Raiders defense is suspect.
Justin Stump is a standout defensive back who doubles as the quarterback, backed by Ryan Jones. Will Has provides depth at running back.
Meigs
POMEROY, Ohio — The Marauders might be the team most likely to improve dramatically this season.
Junior quarterback Coulter Cleland completed 111 of 227 passes for 1,880 yards and 17 touchdowns, with five interceptions last season when Meigs finished 2-8. Seniors Abe Lundy and Noah Metzger join sophomore Jake McElroy in a by-committee backfield.
Wyatt Hoover caught 40 passes for 739 yards and six TDs in 2019. Lundy ran for 346 yards and caught 438 yards worth of passes. Lundy also led Meigs with 95 tackles. Junior Wesley Metger made 67 tackles last season.