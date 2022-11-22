Marshall wide receiver EJ Horton (13) carries the ball as Troy linebacker Carlton Martial (2) closes in for a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sept. 24, 2022, in Troy, Ala.
HUNTINGTON — The depth of the Marshall football roster was inevitably going to be tested the deeper into the year it got.
The past two weeks have proven that, as head coach Charles Huff has called on a few players to step into more prominent roles on both offense and defense.
One group he pointed to specifically was the wide receivers. With injuries to Talik Keaton and Corey Gammage, younger players have assumed those spots but the production is staying consistent.
Against Georgia Southern, it was Charles Montgomery, Shadeed Ahmed and EJ Horton who picked up much of the workload, with Jayden Harrison working into the rotation as well.
Quarterback Cam Fancher threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-10 road win over the Eagles, and both touchdowns were to receivers who have taken on bigger roles late in the season.
Ahmed and Horton each caught their first touchdowns of the season Saturday, the former which built on the lead established by the latter. Ahmed's 33-yarder gave the Herd a 13-3 lead in the second quarter.
Horton's score helped Marshall get off to a flying start, taking a pass from Fancher 65 yards to the house on the fourth play of the game, his first career touchdown.
The way Huff runs football practice allows for some developmental reps where he introduces schemes to players who are further down on the depth chart so that when and if they are needed in games, everything isn't foreign. The process differs from a scout team in that they are running in-house plays versus replicating an opponent's offensive or defensive tendencies, though there are practice periods for that, too.
"To me, that's how you have to develop the back half of your roster at this level," Huff said. "Obviously there are some younger players who have athletic ability, but the experience of playing the game they just don't have. You've got to put them in there against guys with good speed and good strength for them to develop, and EJ is one of those guys."
Montgomery is another who's had plenty of opportunities on the field as the season has progressed. Montgomery and Horton have been among the most targeted receivers in the back half of the season. Both have worked with Fancher in practice, even before any of their roles were as big as they are now, the quarterback included.
"(Cam's) situation was a little bit different than mine," Horton said, "but we've always gotten reps in practice and stuff like that, so we've got good chemistry and hang out outside of here. That's my boy."
Fancher has targeted Horton 25 times the last four games and Horton has hauled in 10 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in those contests, and Horton doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon. Montgomery is second on the team in receptions (29) and receiving yards (339) with one game remaining in the regular season.
"It's a weight off my shoulders just to finally get out there and do what I know I can do. I really enjoyed it and plan to keep it rolling," Horton said.
The young group of receivers will try to finish the regular season strong when the Herd faces Georgia State on Saturday at noon at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
