HUNTINGTON — Freshman, freshman, sophomore, sophomore, junior.
That is the starting lineup for Marshall’s men’s basketball team.
Youth is the theme of the 2019-20 team, and following Saturday’s 91-84 loss to Western Kentucky, Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni sounded off as to why that youth is an issue.
“We don’t have that five-year guy, that four-year guy that’s been in wars,” D’Antoni said. “Jarrod is certainly our most oldest player that we have and he’s kind of by himself in that junior class.”
D’Antoni likened it to being the parent of an infant that is taking its first steps.
“If you’re a parent, you know if you’ve got a child, it doesn’t matter whether you try to get him to walk at 1 and you’re holding both hands, one hand, got a walker, they aren’t going to walk until he’s ready,” D’Antoni said. “
In basketball terms, that means putting all the steps together. There have been plenty of strides shown by Marshall’s team, such as the increase in offensive production and leadership from junior Jarrod West or the continued maturation of freshmen Andrew Taylor and Marko Sarenac.
All three of those players finished with 15 points in Saturday’s loss with each adding special elements to the game.
For West, his 15 points added to an 11-assist performance in which he saw the floor well and distributed in spots to lead to baskets. For Taylor, it was a bounce-back game as he found his mark after falling into a shooting slump following a hot start to his Herd career. For Sarenac, the performance was his second straight double-digit affair as he adjusts to life in the starting lineup.
However, the collective still ended in a loss, which was Marshall’s fifth in seven games.
To make matters more difficult for the Herd to swallow, the average margin of those five losses is under six points per game, meaning just two possessions separate the Herd from wins and losses.
“We can play with anybody,” D’Antoni said. “I think you can see that. We had them (Western Kentucky) 19 points at our place, but we’re so young, we just don’t know how to yet hold a lead.”
Again, D’Antoni pointed to his team’s youth and subsequent growth as the keys to turning defeats into success.
“When they’re ready, they’ll start making those plays that are critical to winning,” D’Antoni said. “We’re making plays to play. We’re not making the winning plays.”
Those winning plays include knocking down an open shot late or securing a defensive rebound instead of allowing a putback — all factors that hindered the Herd in each loss last week to Western Kentucky. As D’Antoni has learned in his 50-plus years in basketball, some of that simply comes with experience — an aspect that is tough to be patient with, but one he knows pays off in the long run.
That’s why he doesn’t get too high or too low on either wins and losses. Instead, he just goes about his profession with a smile each day.
“It’d make an old man out of me if I wasn’t already there,” D’Antoni said. “I fooled them, though. I got there before they could make an old man out of me.”
Marshall’s reliance on a youth movement this season means there will likely be more ups and downs as things progress, but D’Antoni wants the downs to get out of the way now, so the team builds toward the ups at season’s end. And patiently, he waits to see his team start turning those baby steps — close losses — into strides, which will be when the wins start coming.
As he left E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday night, he took with him many players who had never been there before, including Taylor, Sarenac, sophomore Iran Bennett (injured last season in conference play) and freshmen Jeremy Dillon and Goran Miladinovic.
D’Antoni added a message for the contingent in Bowling Green, Kentucky, as the Herd exited to return to Huntington to prepare prior to a Florida road trip this week.
“You might as well get used to these faces,” D’Antoni said. “You’re going to see them for a while.”