HUNTINGTON — Huntington High head coach Billy Seals may have added some gray hair to his head last Friday night.
Such is life when you are the football coach of a team in which there is youth at all positions.
While Seals’ team fell to Hurricane, 21-9, in the opener, the Highlanders had chances to win the contest — a fact that likely made that gray pop out even more.
However, the one thing Seals said following the loss was that the Highlanders put themselves in position to be there at the end, trailing by just one score late.
That is something Seals focused on in moving forward with his team for Friday night’s road opener at rival Cabell Midland.
“We made some really young mistakes at times, but that’s part of it,” Seals said. “We’ve got to get those mistakes corrected and make a big jump this week in getting better.”
On the offensive side, Huntington’s youth is led by sophomore quarterback Gavin Lochow, who overcame some early jitters to throw for 201 yards while also rushing for 75 more.
As with all young players, Lochow showed bursts of strong play — completing five consecutive passes in the first half at one point — while also displaying some inconsistency — also five straight incompletions in the second half as the Highlanders attempted a comeback.
“Again, sophomore kid — first time he stepped out there in a game,” Seals said. “It showed at times, but when he settled down, he looked pretty good.”
Lochow’s progress from week one to week two is critical for Huntington High to stay in it against the 2019 Class AAA state runner-up Knights.
Cabell Midland had zero preparation time for Parkersburg South last week, literally scheduling the game five hours before play.
However, if there is one area where the Knights showed a slight chink in the armor, it was defensively against the pass where the Patriots were able to get a pair of passing touchdowns.
Lochow connected with five different targets against Hurricane, which bodes well, but his game will have to go to another level this week against the Knights’ secondary, which features defensive back Jackson Fetty.
Cabell Midland will also likely bring pressure at Lochow, which means he’ll have to get more comfortable under fire.
“He’s got to quit short-arming the ball,” Seals said. “At the end, he started doing that, but again, that was a young player in a pressure situation.”
On the defensive side, Seals wants to see improvement from his team in key situations — especially on third down where Hurricane seized control of the game.
In the fourth quarter, Huntington High forced Hurricane into three long-distance third-down opportunities with a chance to get the ball back trailing by one score, but the defense was unable to get off the field with the Redskins converting opportunities in which they needed nine yards, 11 yards and 22 yards to move the chains.
Seals said especially with Cabell Midland’s rushing offense, those third down — and even fourth down — chances are battles the Highlanders have to win if they are to stay in the contest.
“We’ve got to get off the field on those downs,” Seals said. “It’s that simple. Hurricane ran off an additional six or seven minutes on one drive just because we didn’t get off the field. That’s unacceptable. That stuff gets you beat.”