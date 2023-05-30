The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — For the fourth time in five years, one of the largest youth soccer tournaments in the country is coming to Cabell and Kanawha counties. 

The West Virginia Soccer Association announced Tuesday that United States Youth Soccer has accepted its bid to host the USYS Eastern Regional Presidents Cup from June 14-18, 2024, marking the fourth time since 2019 that the event will be hosted at the Barboursville Soccer Complex and Shawnee Sports Complex. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

