West Virginia Soccer Association President Len Rogers speaks during a press conference announcing that Barboursville and Kanawha County have been selected to host the 2024 US Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Barboursville Soccer Complex.
Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum speaks during a press conference announcing that Barboursville and Kanawha County have been selected to host the 2024 US Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Barboursville Soccer Complex.
Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango speaks during a press conference announcing that Barboursville and Kanawha County have been selected to host the 2024 US Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Barboursville Soccer Complex.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams speaks during a press conference announcing that Barboursville and Kanawha County have been selected to host the 2024 US Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Barboursville Soccer Complex.
Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, left, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, cener, and Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum attend a press conference announcing that Barboursville and Kanawha County have been selected to host the 2024 US Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Barboursville Soccer Complex.
BARBOURSVILLE — For the fourth time in five years, one of the largest youth soccer tournaments in the country is coming to Cabell and Kanawha counties.
The West Virginia Soccer Association announced Tuesday that United States Youth Soccer has accepted its bid to host the USYS Eastern Regional Presidents Cup from June 14-18, 2024, marking the fourth time since 2019 that the event will be hosted at the Barboursville Soccer Complex and Shawnee Sports Complex.
