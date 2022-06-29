INSTITUTE, W.Va. — A valiant effort on the part of both WVFC 2004 clubs came to an end on the second to last day of the U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships on Wednesday at Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute.
The WVFC 2004 boys lost to South Shore FC (Long Island, New York) in a semifinal by a score of 3-0 in the morning game. Then, in the afternoon game, the WVFC 2004 girls were shut out by Liverpool FC International (Maryland) 1-0 in the final.
"I couldn't ask for any more," Gary Ogilvie, who coaches both teams, said after the boys' loss. "To come up against three very good teams. Today was no different, a very good team that we faced and they gave us something different. The boys fought really hard. We just couldn't break the team down and conceded three goals. When you do that against a good team, and that's what happens."
After the girls' game, Ogilvie had to rush to another engagement, so WVFC Executive Director Kim Smee (who was also acting as an assistant coach) fielded questions from the media.
"This is one of the top events you can play in in the entire country," Smee said. "So with them playing in a final, that probably puts them at maybe a top-10 team in the whole country right now. Top two in the entire region — that's incredible.
"I told them in the team talk, you just hear over and over again how lucky a team from West Virginia is to be here. I don't think it was luck for them. I think 100 percent they deserved to be in this tournament and definitely deserved to be in the regional final."
The WVFC boys were up against a big and fast South Shore team. The South Shore back line consisted of players who were over 6 feet tall. South Shore also featured strong defense and speed on the attack.
That didn't bode well for WVFC, which didn't tally more than five shots on goal in the game. South Shore had WVFC pinned on defense for a majority of the first half. Right before halftime, South Shore finally broke through for the first goal of the game and took a 1-0 lead at the intermission.
South Shore picked up where it left off to start the second half, controlling the ball and having multiple chances at the goal.
The WVFC defense took about all it could handle and the wheels eventually fell off. Midway through the second half, South Shore scored its second and third goals in a span of four minutes.
From there, South Shore continued to control the ball and cruised to the 3-0 win.
South Shore will play Syracuse Development Academy Orange (Syracuse, New York) in the final on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
"The first half they were very direct, they've obviously got probably five players over 6 foot and they wanted to get the ball to the box as quickly as possible," Smee said. "We conceded right before halftime, which was a kick in the teeth.
"They had some good players, and we dealt with them for the most part. Then they scored some pretty good goals and sometimes when you come up against good teams, that's what happens. Our players have given me everything for the last three 90 minutes. Three 90 minutes in five days is tough."
The girls final was a bit closer as it was a defensive battle the whole time.
WVFC won its semifinal 3-1, and Liverpool won its semifinal 4-1. Both teams were relatively dominant in their semifinals.
That was not the case in the final.
Once the ball was kicked off, the game became a struggle offensively. WVFC and Liverpool went back and forth in the first half. Both teams had quite a few chances in the opening period but could not convert them into a goal and the game went to halftime scoreless.
In the second half, both teams came out looking completely different. For WVFC, that wasn't a good thing.
Liverpool did its best South Shore impression and pinned WVFC to its side of the field for most of the second half. WVFC had trouble even advancing past midfield.
While the offense was struggling, the WVFC defense held serve and did not allow Liverpool to get a ball by WVFC goalkeeper Kaitlyn Sayre.
With under 10 minutes to go in regulation with the game still scoreless, overtime was on the horizon.
But Liverpool's Jenna Michaels had different ideas. Standing directly in front of the net, Michaels took a shot that deflected off Sayre and sent it into the goal.
Liverpool had a 1-0 lead with six minutes remaining.
Though WVFC created a couple of last-minute chances, Liverpool's defense was solid and Liverpool came away with the 1-0 win.
Liverpool advances to the USYS National Championships next month in Orlando, Florida.
"They did well to win the ball, quick transition, crossing, it's just how the ball rolls sometimes," Smee said. "They looked a little bit fresher than we did, fresher legs for some reason. They had more numbers around the ball so any time we did lose it or had a chance to win it back they were up a player than us."
Most of the WVFC girls are actually 2005 and 2006 girls, meaning they'll have a chance to be right back in the same position next year.
"We only had two [2004s] on the entire roster, two of which are graduating," Smee said. "They're actually returning the entire team next year, losing one starter."