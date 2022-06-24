The first day of the 2022 U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships took place at Shawnee Sports Complex and Barboursville Soccer Complex on Friday and teams from all over the east coast flooded the complexes.
At Shawnee, in a 12U boys matchup between WVFC 2010 Black and A.C. Connecticut Blue, the pool play match came down to the wire as the teams played to a 4-4 draw.
It was a strong performance for both teams playing in the Eastern Regional for the first time, as 12U is the youngest age group in the tournament.
"This is our boys' first time playing at this level of competition," WVFC coach Fayanga Keita said. "Coming into it we didn't know what to expect. We have been ready, we have been prepared for this all year."
With temperatures rising to the mid eighties around the noon kickoff, A.C. Connecticut got off to a blazing hot start, scoring two goals in the first ten minutes to take a 2-0 advantage.
But not much longer into the match, Nathan Boyer broke away from the A.C. defenders and struck a ball into the back of the net to put WVFC on the board.
WVFC added another goal to tie it with about midway through the first half and Boyer gave WVFC the 3-2 lead with his second goal of the game.
After falling behind 2-0, WVFC showed great resolve, scoring three unanswered and it took a 3-2 lead into halftime.
But that lead was short-lived. A.C. was aggressive in its attack the entire match and it was a busy day for WVFC goalkeeper Karsen Cremeans. Cremeans made multiple diving saves with traffic in the box.
It was only a matter of time before a WVFC defender misplayed a ball in front, allowing A.C. to take a wide open shot that got by Cremeans to tie the game 3-3.
Boyer, though, had an answer late in the second half. He scored his third goal of the game with about five minutes remaining to put WVFC back in front.
All WVFC's defense had to do was hold serve for the remainder of the game, but the A.C. attack was strong as it took plenty of shots on goal in the remaining five minutes.
Then, with less than a minute to play, the aggressive A.C. attacked paid off as it scored the equalizer to tie the game 4-4. The referee subsequently blew the final whistle and the match ended in a draw.
"We went down but the boys kept their head and kept working and we scored two quick goals to get back up," Keita said. "It was heartbreaking at the end because it was so hot, the boys keep fighting and at the end of the day [A.C.] scored last second to tie the game. But I'm really proud of the boys."
WVFC continues pool play Saturday against East Coast Football Club East Coast FC Boca Juniors (New York) at 9 a.m. at Shawnee.
"We get to play [Saturday] morning, looking forward to that," Keita said.
Keita said his team represented the Mountain State well in its first competition at this level.
"They stepped up to the task," he said. "Playing at this regional level. Not many West Virginia teams get to play at this level. The boys stepped up big and represented the state well."