BARBOURSVILLE - All-star baseball and softball tournaments abound throughout the region, with Barboursville Park serving as the hub of the Tri-State last week.
Several teams from throughout West Virginia converged on the village, with Jefferson emerging victorious, defeating Hurricane in the deciding game of the 8-10 baseball tournament.
In Ohio, teams from throughout Lawrence, Scioto and Gallia counties participated in district tournaments. In Kentucky, Ashland reached the Senior League baseball state championship and took on South Laurel for the title on Saturday.
