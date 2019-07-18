The Herald-Dispatch
NITRO - Barboursville's 10-12 year-old girls Little League softball team clinched a state championship and a berth in the Southeast Regional tournament with a 10-0 win in five innings over Beckley Little League Wednesday at Nitro City Park.
The win came in much of the same fashion as the other three wins Barboursville posted during the four-day tournament -- tough pitching and relentless offense.
Barboursville scored two runs in each of its first two at bats and then opened the game up in the fourth sparked by a double by Addison Perdue and a two-run home run by Nicole Harris. Quinn Ballengee singled then scored on an inside the park home run by Olivia Bell. The four-run inning gave the Pirates an 8-0 lead.
Brooklyn Dailey tripled in the bottom of the fifth that scored Hayla Norris and Barboursville would add one more run to set the 10-run advantage that nullified having to play the sixth inning.
Perdue and Harris each had three-hit games while the latter batted in two runs. Ballengee struck out 11 hitters against no walks and allowed just one hit to get the win for Barboursville. She pitched all six innings of the game.
Barboursville will play in Warner Robbins, Georgia in the Southeast Region tournament July 25-29.
BECKLEY 000 00x - 0 1 4
BARBOURSVILLE 220 42x - 10 13 0
WP - Ballengee. HR - (Ba.) Harris, Bell.