Barboursville takes on Hedgesville at 2 p.m. Saturday in the West Virginia 10-12 Little League softball state tournament at Nitro City Park.

The tournament also features teams from Beckley, Charleston, Man and Nitro. Man and Nitro open the event at noon Saturday.

The Barboursville-Hedgesville winer plays Nitro at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The winner of the five-day tournament advances to the Southeast Region tournament in Georgia.

The Ona/Milton 8-10 softball team that won the District 1 title finished fourth in the state on Saturday.

