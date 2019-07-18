SHINNSTON -- Barboursville's 9-11 year-old all-star baseball team got the win it needed Tuesday to keep its season alive, defeating host Bridgeport 17-7 in the elimination bracket final.
An error at shortstop produced a single run for Barboursville in the first and it added six runs in the second inning to blow the game open. Barboursville out hit Bridgeport 9-8 but also took advantage of seven Bridgeport errors to get the win.
Bridgeport battled back with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut Barboursville's lead to 10-6, but in the top of the fifth Barboursville answered with six runs to take a 16-6 lead.
Owen Maynard had two singles in two trips to the plate and batted in a run while his substitution Braydon Chaney was 2-for-2 at the plate also. David Beane was 2-for-4 with four RBI's.
Maynard also pitched the final 2-2/3 innings striking out five to seal the victory for Barboursville.
With the victory Barboursville advanced to a rematch with Bi-State for a state championship and a spot in the Little League Tournament of State Champions in Greenville, N.C.
Barboursville, which lost to Bi-State 13-0 Tuesday, must defeat the Mineral County team twice to win the state title. The game will be Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
BARBOURSVILLE 162 161 -- 17 9 2
BRIDGEPORT 001 510 -- 7 8 7
WP -- Maynard.