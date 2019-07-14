NITRO - Three Barboursville pitchers combined on a no-hitter in a 20-1 victory over Hedgesville in the first round of the 10-12 softball state tournament Saturday.

Quinn Ballangee went 2 for 5 with six runs batted in to lead Barboursville, which smacked 24 hits. She also struck out three as the starting pitcher. Other Barboursville players with multiple hits were Nicole Harris, Destiny Hale, Addison Perdue, Alexis Gibson, Olivia Bell, Hayla Norris and Maria Arreola. Harris was 5 for 5 and Hale 4 for 4.

Barboursville returns to action at 3 p.m. Sunday vs. Nitro.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.