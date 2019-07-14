NITRO - Three Barboursville pitchers combined on a no-hitter in a 20-1 victory over Hedgesville in the first round of the 10-12 softball state tournament Saturday.
Quinn Ballangee went 2 for 5 with six runs batted in to lead Barboursville, which smacked 24 hits. She also struck out three as the starting pitcher. Other Barboursville players with multiple hits were Nicole Harris, Destiny Hale, Addison Perdue, Alexis Gibson, Olivia Bell, Hayla Norris and Maria Arreola. Harris was 5 for 5 and Hale 4 for 4.
Barboursville returns to action at 3 p.m. Sunday vs. Nitro.