The Herald-Dispatch
SHINNSTON - Bi-State entered Thursday's West Virginia Little League tournament for 11-under age group having defeated its opponents by a combined 38-2, with one of the wins being a 13-0 shutout of Barboursville Tuesday.
On Thursday, Barboursville looked to avoid elimination with a win in the tournament's 14th game.
David Beane's first inning double scored Jacob Savage and Beane crossed home on a single by Samuel Phillips for a 2-0 Pirates lead.
Bi-State answered with two runs in the bottom of the first to tie the game and took the lead with three runs in the second inning.
Barboursville's biggest offensive output came in the third inning when Brody Stephens singled to center field to score Beane. Stephens and Phillips both scored runs on a error at first and a passed ball respectively to tie the game.
Bi-State's Blake Jacobs broke that tie, however, with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth that gave the home team a 6-5 lead it would not surrender. Bi-State loaded the bases later that inning with one out and managed to push across seven more runs on five singles and two walks.
Owen Maynard singled home Phillips in the top of the fifth to give Barboursville it's final run of the game.
Beane and Phillips both had multi-hit games with the former hitting 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. Phillips was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Each scored twice.
Bi-State will represent West Virginia in the Little League Tournament of State Champions in Greenville, N.C., July 26-31.
BARBOURSVILLE 203 010 - 6 10 3
BI-STATE 230 72x - 14 14 2
WP - Perdue. HR - (BS) Jacobs.