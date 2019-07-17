The Herald-Dispatch
SHINNSTON - Barboursville Little League's 9-11-year-old all-star baseball team suffered its first defeat of the state tournament Tuesday in a 13-0 loss to Bi-State Little League from Mineral County.
Barboursville got just two hits in the game that lasted four innings. Four pitchers took the mound in defeat and each struggled to contain Bi-State's offense, which had 10 hits and put the game away with a 10-run third inning.
Barboursville will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday's other contest between the host Bridgeport and Fairmont.
BARBOURSVILLE 000 0 - 0 2 4
BI-STATE 30(10) x - 13 10 2
WP - Perdue.