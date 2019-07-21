The Herald-Dispatch SOUTH CHARLESTON -- Barboursville began defense of its major division baseball state championship Saturday with an 11-1 win over Summersville that was one of four games to open the tournament at Little Creek Park. Trailing 1-0 in the second inning Barboursville struck for three runs from RBI singles from C.J. Grimes, Wyatt Goad and a fielder's choice from Grady Paynter. The District 1 10-12 year-old champions scored three more runs in the fourth then capped the five-inning game with five runs in the top of the fifth. Barboursville was lead by Cole Ferguson who was 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and three runs batted in. Cade Johnson was 1-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI's. Corey Otzenberger also doubled for the Pirates in his only plate appearance. <ct:Bold>BARBOURSVILLE 030 35x -- 11 9 0 SUMMERSVILLE 100 00x -- 1 7 2<ct:> WP -- Seth Hinkle.
Barboursville wins to begin 12-under Little League tourney
