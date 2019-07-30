The Herald-Dispatch
TREASURE COAST, FLA. - Buffalo won two games in pool play Monday in the 12-under Babe Ruth Softball World Series.
The standouts from Wayne County defeated a team from Winter Park, Florida, 3-1, then beat a squad from Peachtree, Virginia 14-2. The victories improved Buffalo to 3-0 in pool play heading into Tuesday's 11 a.m. game vs. the Treasure Coast Athletic Association Wildcats.
Against Winter Park, Makenzie Dishman gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead in the first inning when she doubled, moved to third on a fielder's choice, then scored on a passed ball. In the third inning, Skyler Lawrence doubled home two runs to make it 3-0. Madison Pitts struck out four, allowed five hits and one unearned run in five innings to earn the win.
Buffalo also started quickly against Peachtree, as Lydia Smith led off with a single and scored on a passed ball. Lexi Black drove in a run to make it 2-0.
In the second, after Gracie Rickman and Smith each singled, Lawrence doubled to plate both. Black then singled and scored on a double by Alex Hill to spark a seven-run inning.
In the third, Smith and Kate Spry hit singles before Dishman walked. Lawrence followed with a towering grand slam.
Hill pitched a four-inning no-hitter for the win.