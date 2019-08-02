The Herald-Dispatch
TREASURE COAST, Fla. - Buffalo (Wayne County) rallied to defeat Hawaii 7-4 Thursday in the semifinals of the Babe Ruth 12-under Softball World Series.
Buffalo, the tournament's second seed, will take on No. 4 seed Egg Harbor, New Jersey, at 11 a.m. Friday in the first game of the best-of-three championship series. Game two is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the third game, if necessary, is set for 3 p.m.
Hawaii took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, giving Buffalo its first deficit of the tournament.
The islanders' lead didn't last long. In the bottom of the first, Buffalo scored six runs as Libby Saunders, Maddie Early, Kate Spry, McKenzie Dishman and Madison Pitts also had hits.
In the bottom of the second, Skyler Lawrence hit her fourth home run of the series to make it 7-1. The blast carried into the tops of 50-foot trees beyond the fence.
Hawaii scored three runs in the fourth to set the score.
Egg Harbor upset top-seeded Jefferson Parish 8-7 in the other semifinal, rallying from a 7-1 deficit with seven runs in the final inning.