KENOVA — The Ceredo-Kenova community dedicated their new bleachers and the reopening of the old C-K High School field, Ward-Craycraft Stadium, on Tuesday in a joyful ceremony that featured stars from the towns' present, past and future.

The facility is named for legendary Wonders coach Carl Ward and longtime assistant, the late Dale Craycraft.

Much of the green-clad community attended the ceremony, complete with fire trucks, an oversize American flag and 14 motorcycles. People filled the stands and spilled into the parking areas, along the fence surrounding the field and even onto the field.

Now, schedules of Tri-State Youth Football League and area middle school teams will feature a phrase not seen in many years - "at Ceredo-Kenova."

