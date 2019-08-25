ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Early Bird Two Miler on Tuesday at the Fairland High School course at Old Locks 27 gave middle school runners a chance to compete in a shorter race before the regular 3.1-mile cross country competitions begin.
Middle school runners from Coal Grove, Ironton, Fairland, Gallia Academy, Hamlin, Huntington East, Rock Hill, Russell and Symmes Valley joined their high school counterparts on the picturesque course along the Ohio River.
Seventh-grader Brody Buchanan, of Fairland, won the boys individual championship, while eighth-grader Laura Hamm, of Coal Grove, took the girls title for the second consecutive year.