Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch Paris Illinois is introduced during the opening ceremonies for the 2019 Ohio Valley Regional Babe Ruth Tournament on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Huntington YMCA Kennedy Center.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispat

HUNTINGTON - Twelve baseball teams from a seven-state region have arrived in Huntington for the 14-under Ohio Valley Region Babe Ruth League Tournament which starts on Friday and runs through Monday.

Games will be played at Huntington High's Cook-Holbrook Field and George T. Smailes Field, located at the YMCA Kennedy Center on Route 2.

The latter of the locations was home to Thursday's opening ceremony where players, coaches and fans were welcomed to the city for the tournament that will crown the region champion. That team will play in the Babe Ruth League World Series Aug. 8-15 in Demopolis, Alabama.

Play will begin Friday at 9 a.m. with pool play starting at both venues. One team taking part is Huntington Southeastern, who is also serving as host of the tournament. Kentucky sent three teams to the tournament: East Kentucky Tribe from Floyd County, West Louisville Sports and Jeffersontown. Indiana matched the Bluegrass State with three teams of its own: South Bend Eastside, Jimtown and Jasper. Ohio and Wisconsin sent one team each - Guernsey Valley from Ohio and Janesville from Wisconsin. Illinois sent teams from Brookfield and Paris while Huntington will be joined by North Central West Virginia Apostles from Weston in representing the host state.

