WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Georgia defeated Hurricane 23-0 to open play in the Little League Southeast Region tournament opening game Friday.

Five Hurricane pitchers surrendered the 23 runs on 17 hits over just four innings. On offense, Hurricane was limited to just one hit, a double, off the bat of Weston Smith in the first inning.

Hurricane, the West Virginia Little League state champions, will meet Alabama on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Game 6 of the double-elimination tournament.

All of the Little League regional games will be streaming on the internet through ESPN+.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.