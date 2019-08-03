WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Georgia defeated Hurricane 23-0 to open play in the Little League Southeast Region tournament opening game Friday.
Five Hurricane pitchers surrendered the 23 runs on 17 hits over just four innings. On offense, Hurricane was limited to just one hit, a double, off the bat of Weston Smith in the first inning.
Hurricane, the West Virginia Little League state champions, will meet Alabama on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Game 6 of the double-elimination tournament.
All of the Little League regional games will be streaming on the internet through ESPN+.