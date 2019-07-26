The Herald-Dispatch
SOUTH CHARLESTON - A six-run fourth inning rallied Hurricane from a five run deficit to a 7-6 win over Man Thursday to force a deciding fifteenth game in the West Virginia Little League tournament at Little Creek Park.
Man had been undefeated in the tournament and only needed to win Thursday's game to clinch West Virginia's spot in the Southeast Regional tournament at Warner Robins, Georgia Aug. 2-7. It jumped on Hurricane early with two runs in the top of each of the first, third and fourth innings. Hurricane scored one run in the third but trailed 6-1 when it came to bat in the bottom of the fourth.
Then, with one out, Hurricane mounted a rally that included back-to-back doubles to take a 7-6 lead.
Man sat down the side in order in the fifth. It got a potential tying run to second base on back to back walks in the top of the sixth when Hurricane got the final out to seal the win.
With each team now having a loss, the state championship will come down to a final game Friday, also at Little Creek Park, at 6 p.m.