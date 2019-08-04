WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A five-run second inning and excellent pitching from Weston Smith kept Hurricane's Little League All-Stars alive with a 7-0 win over Huntsville American Little League from Alabama in the Southeast Little League regional tournament Saturday.
Smith allowed merely two hits while pitching all six innings of the contest. He also struck out 11 hitters in earning the win.
Smith also led Hurricane at the plate, going 3 for 4, including a triple and two runs scored. Keegan Sack doubled and singled in two at-bats and led the team with two runs batted in. Carson O'Dell, Brody Bradley, Brady Coleman and Jacob Fitzsimmons also drove in runs.
With the loss, Alabama was eliminated from the double-elimination tournament while Hurricane advanced to Sunday's 4 p.m. Game 10 where it will face the winner of a game between South Carolina and Virginia.
All of the Southeast Regional games are televised on the internet streaming service ESPN+.