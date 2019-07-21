The Herald-Dispatch NEW ALBANY, Ohio -- Galion opened the Ohio state Little League major division tournament with a 24-0 win over Ironton Saturday in the one of four games to open the first round. The District 11 Champions were no-hit by two Galion pitchers and the Tigers also committed seven errors in the field to add to its woes on the day. Galion committed no errors and collected 17 hits against four Ironton pitchers. Ironton will have the day off Sunday in the double elimination tournament and will take the on the loser of Sunday's game between Hamilton West Side and Tallmadge on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Ironton falls in first match of Ohio state tournament
