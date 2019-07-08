BARBOURSVILLE — Jefferson County Little League continued to roll through the 8-10 West Virginia Little League state championship Sunday with a 6-0 win over Barboursville at the hosts field in Barboursville Park.
It was the first loss for Barboursville in the double elimination tournament and it now awaits the winner of the Monday evening rematch between Bridgeport and Hurricane for a chance to get to the final.
Hurricane, which lost to Bridgeport 4-3 Friday, battled back through the consolation bracket to defeat Madison 14-1 Sunday. Bridgeport defeated Shady Spring 21-11 to make its way into the elimination game which will be Monday at 5:30 in Barboursville Park.
Shady Spring and Madison were both eliminated with the losses. The Bridgeport-Hurricane winner will meet Barboursville in an elimination game at 8 p.m. Monday. Jefferson, 3-0 in the tournament, has defeated Milton, Barboursville and Bridgeport by a combined score of 35-4 to clinch a spot in the tournament's game 14 Tuesday at 6 p.m.