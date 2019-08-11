HUNTINGTON — Patrick Patterson didn't just lend his name to a basketball camp, nor did he make a token appearance at his three-day event last week at Huntington High School.
The former Highlanders basketball star and current NBA player was hands-on during the free camp, which attracted about 300 kids, each of whom received a backpack with school supplies. Patterson was on the floor teaching, coaching and encouraging. The players and their parents said they greatly appreciated Patterson's involvement.