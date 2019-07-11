HUNTINGTON - Buffalo girls came up big and are headed to the Babe Ruth World Series.
The Buffalo (Wayne) 12-under softball all-stars is one of several teams local that have experienced significant success in the last week. Hite Saunders' Senior Softball squad won a state title and Ona's 8-under Stripes baseball team won a district championship.
Buffalo is scheduled to play in the Babe Ruth World Series July 24 through Aug. 2 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Manager Anthony Dishman said his team's opponent is to be determined.
"We've been working hard and it's paid off," Dishman said.
After going undefeated in its five-team pool to earn the top seed, Buffalo defeated Eastside (Indiana) 8-4 in the quarterfinals, then topped Germantown (Kentucky) 5-0 in the semifinals. Germantown came back through the losers' bracket to take another shot at Buffalo, but the Wayne County team won 4-2 to take the title. Buffalo outscored its foes 31-9 in the tournament.
"All our kids played great," Dishman said. "No one stood out more than anyone else.
Dishman said the trip to the World Series is a "once in a lifetime opportunity."
"We're ready to soak it in and have some fun," Dishman said.
Dishman was assisted by head coach Richie Clark and assistants Jeromy Dishman and Zane Smith.
Players are Lexi Black, Makenzie Dishman, Payton Dishman, Maddie Early, Alex Hill, Skylar Lawrence, Madison Pitts, Gracie Rickman, Libby Saunders, Brooklyn Scragg, Lydia Smith and Kate Spry.
Anyone who would like to help with expenses for the team to travel to the World Series may contact Anthony Dishman at 606-571-7461.
Hite Saunders defeated Nicholas East 7-2 on Sunday to win the Senior League state title and advance to the regional tournament July 18-21 in Salisbury, North Carolina.
Hite Saunders received a first-round bye and is scheduled to play the winner of Tennessee and South Carolina in its opener.
The team is led by head coach Mike Henson and assistants Makayla Waugh and Chris Morgan. All three thanked league president Zachary Littleton for his support.
Players are Tori Ford, Shade Gilbreath, Kaitlyn Gill, Chloe Hickman, Amilliak Howard, Gracie Hutchinson, Maleia Johnson, Jayda McCoy, Allison McKeand, Alona Nicks, Kaiti Swann, Abby Waugh, Kadence Williamson and Halie Workman.
In baseball, Ona's 8-under Stripes baseball team won the West Virginia District 1 championship, defeating Ceredo-Kenova 8-1, Huntington 11-1 and Huntington again 13-3 in the double-elimination event.
The Ona squad went 5-0 in pool play, defeating Barboursville, Hite Saunders, Wayne, Huntington and Vinson to earn the top seed in the tournament.
Team members included Liam Wallace, Cody Fulks, Brice Hess Zander Brumfield, Brody Crawford, Ben Thompson, Cole Elkins, Caden Shoemaker, Braxton Nichols, Zayden Totten, Micah Nicely, Jaden Smith, and Logan Bartram. Coaches were Brian Hess, Michael Brumfield, Chris Fulks, Todd Totten, Clarence Nicely, and Bill Wallace.
Ironton's Little League 11-12 baseball all-star team won the Lawrence County championship last week, defeating Gallia, Rock Hill and Fairland.