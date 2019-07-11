0711_ourchampions_41536.jpg
Submitted photo

The Hurricane Little League 11-12-year-old All-Stars won the West Virginia District 3 Baseball Tournament, which was played at South Charleston. With the tournament victory, Hurricane moves on to the state tournament, which starts July 19. Team members (from left, starting with the front row): Larry Hodges, Aiden Ocheltree, Ashton Childs, Zane Quentrill, Brody Bradley, Brady Coleman, Carson O'Dell, Brady Rigney, Wesley Sutton, Jacob Fitzsimmons, Cooper Holland. Second row: Weston Smith, Keegan Sack. Coaches (from left): Coach Sam O'Dell, Coach Jeremy Sutton, Manager Todd Rigney, Coach Craig Coleman.

