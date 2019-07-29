The West Virginia Wild 6th Grade Boys went 7-1 during the week at USBA Nationals in Raleigh, North Carolina capping off a sensational run by beating All In Elite of Atlanta 64-57 in the Silver National Championship game.
Top Row (from left to right): Coach Sean Hornbuckle, Rhett Holbrook, Avonte Crawford, Jaden Stewart, D'Edrick Graves, Zah Zah Jackson.
Bottom Row (left to right): Braxton Jennings, Shaun Terry II, Malachi Faulk, Tristan Hornbuckle, Nick Wilson.
Not pictured: Coach Keith Clemons, Taviun Chandler, Clay Robertson, LaBryant Strader.