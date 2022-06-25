Huntington Little League 8-10 All-Stars defeated Ona-Milton 10-0 in the West Virginia Little League District 1 championship game Thursday, June 23. The team advances to the state tournament, which begins July 8 in Logan. Team members are, from left, Coen White, Bode Ray, Micah Nicely, Christian Day, Jace Moss, Christian Johnson, Aiden Broce, Stiles Eddins, Hudson Yeager, Bryce Runyon, Bretton Gilliland, and K’Veon Hurley. Not pictured is Adrian Owens. Coaches, shown in the back row from left, are Matt White, head coach Adam Yeager, and Chris Johnson.
Huntington Little League 8-10 All-Stars defeated Ona-Milton 10-0 in the West Virginia Little League District 1 championship game Thursday, June 23. The team advances to the state tournament, which begins July 8 in Logan. Team members are, from left, Coen White, Bode Ray, Micah Nicely, Christian Day, Jace Moss, Christian Johnson, Aiden Broce, Stiles Eddins, Hudson Yeager, Bryce Runyon, Bretton Gilliland, and K’Veon Hurley. Not pictured is Adrian Owens. Coaches, shown in the back row from left, are Matt White, head coach Adam Yeager, and Chris Johnson.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.