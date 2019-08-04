0804_ourchampions_25169.jpg
Submitted photo Dan's was the only undefeated regular-season team in all of Huntington's three Little League divisions. Team members are, from left, sitting, Trendyn Ross, Austin McClung, James Damron. Kneeling, Mason Little. Third row, standing, Patrick Sharp, Michael Denney, Matt Hood. Fourth row, standing, Brooks Arnold, Joshua Rogers, Brycen McComas, Josiah Rogers, Mason Buxton. Not pictured: Samuel Tigchelaar. Coaches, not pictured, are Aaron Arnold, J.R. Lester, Roger Denney and Steven Little.

Dan's Sports Shop won the Huntington Little League AAA Division regular-season championship.

Dan's was the only undefeated regular-season team in all of Huntington's three Little League divisions.

Team members were, from left, sitting, Trendyn Ross, Austin McClung, James Damron. Kneeling, Mason Little. Third row, standing, Patrick Sharp, Michael Denney, Matt Hood. Fourth row, standing, Brooks Arnold, Joshua Rogers, Brycen McComas, Josiah Rogers, Mason Buxton. Not pictured, Samuel Tigchelaar. Coaches, not pictured, were Aaron Arnold, J.R. Lester, Roger Denney, Steven Little.

