HUNTINGTON — Morgan Zerkle’s feet are fast, her arm is strong and her eyes sharp.
The key to the former Marshall University softball star’s game, however, is her mind. That’s why the U.S. National team member, pro player with Athletes Unlimited and assistant coach at Miami (Ohio) University is teaching mental training classes.
“The idea is to get softball players talking about the mental aspect of the game,” Zerkle said. “Confidence, leadership. I talk about what I’ve gone through.”
The classes are for players in middle school and younger, as NCAA rules prohibit college coaches contact with high school players except for specific times of year. They take place once per week and last 30 minutes. Zerkle teaches the course via Zoom. More information can be found by e-mailing Zerkle at morganzerkle@gmail.com
Zerkle, who played at Marshall from 2014 through 2017, conducts the classes through For U Fitness, a personal training and fitness company based in Seattle. Going virtual allows Zerkle to reach players in the Huntington area and beyond.
“Confidence is the big topic requested,” Zerkle said. “We go over the mental training habits and skills of successful athletes. We stress their good skills — positive self talk, managing emotions, dealing with people, positive mental energy, how to build confidence. We’ve all done something good we can think on. A lot of that is preparation. If you don’t prepare for a math test, you won’t do well on it. It’s the same with sports.”
Zerkle said she asks players to visualize a dream play. She also asks for an identity statement.
“How do you see yourself,” Zerkle asked. “My identity is in Christ.”
She said a young softball player named Maddie, from Barboursville, wrote “I am the only me.”
“That was great,” Zerkle said. “She understood that she’s the only her.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
