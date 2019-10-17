SPRING VALLEY — Sixteen seniors, eight each from Spring Valley and Princeton were honored Wednesday as the Timberwolves girls soccer team hosted the Tigers for Senior Night at the Wolves’ Den in a non-conference match.
Spring Valley (6-10-1) rallied with two goals, one in the first half and one in the second, to defeat the Tigers 2-1.
Princeton (8-9-1) opened scoring on a goal by Laken Dye at 31:17 but the Timberwolves struck back before halftime.
Spring Valley tied the game at 36:31 on a goal by Reagan Doak, assisted by Taylor Hodge. After the break, the Timberwolves scored the lone goal of the second half at 52:52 with a score by Uary Edusma on an assist by Lauren Sexton.
Spring Valley goalkeeper Zoe Runyon saved nine shots on goal to help preserve the win.
Spring Valley will conclude its regular season at 11 a.m. Saturday at home against Point Pleasant.
Boys
IRONTON ST. JOE 4, SOUTH POINT 1: The Flyers led 1-0 at halftime and cruised to a victory over South Point’s boys soccer team in an Ohio High School Athletic Association Divison III sectional game in Ironton.
The Flyers advanced to the Waverly District semifinals where it will play the winner of North Adams and McDermott Northwest which was also played Wednesday. The Saturday contest will be at 1 p.m. on Waverly-Raidiger Field.
SOUTH WEBSTER 5, ROCK HILL 0: Hosting the OHSAA Division III sectional final, the Jeeps rolled to victory over the Redmen and advanced to the Waverly District finals Saturday at 3 p.m. at Waverly-Raidiger Field.
South Webster will play the winner of Peebles and Winchester Eastern.
Tuesday
Huntington 2, Huntington St. Joe 1: A penalty kick awarded to the Highlanders in the 77th minute set up Owen Stoll for what proved to be the winning goal for Huntington (7-9-4).
Huntington St. Joe (7-6-4) took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Zeb Pinson. Andrew Brewster tied it up for the Highlanders before halftime with a score assisted by Stoll.