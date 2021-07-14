CHARLESTON — West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey chimed in last week on the ongoing investigations into the financial affairs of several fire departments in Logan County.
During a regular session of the Logan County Commission last month on June 18, county prosecuting attorney David Wandling said multiple fire departments within the county were under criminal investigation for mishandling of money. He declined to comment on specifics, saying that doing so could be considered an interference with the investigation.
In a statement from McCuskey’s office released July 6, the auditor confirmed that several Logan County fire departments have been targeted. He said the state auditor’s office has combined efforts with the Logan County prosecuting attorney’s office to “thoroughly audit and investigate” the financial matters of the targeted departments.
Like Wandling, McCuskey declined to comment on specifics.
“This is only one of many examples when we have worked with local partners in Logan County, and continue to address a host of issues,” McCuskey said. “While we are still in the investigation phase, we cannot say specifically what or who has done something wrong. However, when we find those answers, the public will know.”
McCuskey added that financial examinations of every volunteer fire department in the state are being conducted, and every one of them has been offered free accounting software to track financial conditions in real time.
Every department has also been offered the opportunity to join the State Purchasing Card program, which McCuskey said is monitored daily for internal and external fraud.
“While many fire departments have chosen to enroll in these programs to prevent theft, some have chosen not to participate,” the statement reads. “Unfortunately, when fraud is detected where there have been no preventive measures, our office is called upon by local prosecutors to forensically determine the cause and scope after the fact.”
“The threat of fraud is ever-present,” McCuskey said. “When large amounts of money are made available through federal funds to our towns and municipalities, such as the American Rescue Plan, there must be monitoring programs in place to protect against fraud. Those funds are intended to go to a specific purpose and not for any personal use. If you are stealing from the government, you will be caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”
Anyone with information regarding possible fraudulent activities are advised to call 833-WV-FRAUD or file an anonymous online report at www.wvsao.gov.