CHARLESTON — State revenue collections finished in the black for February, topping estimates by $1.68 million, or 1%, even though personal income taxes and severance taxes fell short of projections for the month, an analysis Monday from the Senate Finance Committee shows.
Total tax collections of $299.45 million for the month of February squeezed past estimates of $297.76 million, reducing the year-to-date budget shortfall for the 2019-20 budget year to $18.7 million.
Overall revenue collections through the first eight months of the 2019-20 budget year total $2.94 billion.
A bright spot for the month was consumer sales taxes, which at $110.3 million topped estimates of $105.1 million by $5.2 million, or 5%.
Sales taxes are remitted to the state a month after they are collected, meaning that February collections represent January retail and Internet sales.
That helped offset losses in personal income taxes, which fell $7.87 million short of estimates with $95.82 million in collections, a 7.6% shortfall.
Year-to-date collections of income taxes — one of the two major pillars of state tax collections — of $1.29 billion is running $43.44 million behind estimate.
The other major pillar, sales taxes, is running $3.58 million ahead of estimates, at $921.8 million.
Severance taxes continued to struggle in February, the result of low natural gas prices, and declining coal prices and production.
February collections of $26.2 million fell $7.45 million short of estimates, a 22% shortfall.
Year-to-date severance tax collections of $182.63 million are running $46.07 million, or 20%, below estimates.
At this point in 2019, the state had collected $281.06 million in severance taxes for the budget year, meaning collections are down 35% — $97.46 million — so far this year.
A number of less publicized taxes helped keep state revenue collections out of the red in February.
Insurance tax collections of $18.45 million topped estimates by $3.65 million, or nearly 25%.
Likewise, corporate net and business franchise taxes brought in $3.26 million in a month when the state was projected to have a net loss of $2 million in that category through tax refunds.
In January, Gov. Jim Justice reduced revenue estimates for the month by $6 million, and state Treasurer John Perdue transferred $20 million of surplus funds in the treasurer’s office to the general revenue fund, turning what would have been a $13 million shortfall for the month into a $13 million surplus.
The revenue figures were released by Senate Finance Committee staff Monday, as the House of Delegates and Senate begin work on reconciling House and Senate versions of the 2020-21 state budget bill — budget plans that both reduce general revenue spending from the current $4.693 billion state spending plan because of projected drops in revenue in the upcoming budget year.