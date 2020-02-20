Henry Sheils of Huntington High finished first in two preliminary races at the West Virginia High School Swimming State Meet Thursday at West Virginia University.
Sheils won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.33 seconds. The Highlanders’ sophomore also captured the 100-yard butterfly in 53.78.
Team-wise, the meet belonged to George Washington High’s boys and girls. Both Patriots teams are in strong contention for individual state crowns as well as the team championships at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.
The top 12 swimmers from Thursday’s preliminaries compete in Friday’s finals — six in the consolations and six in the finals.
On the girls side, freshman Madilyn McGlothen has made the most of her maiden voyage so far at the state meet. She enters Friday’s finals with the top times in both the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle, sitting more than 13 seconds ahead of her next closest competitor in the 500 free. McGlothen also will swim a leg in a 200 medley relay team seeded second in the finals and a 400 free relay seeded fourth.
Depth is on the GW girls’ side Friday. With the top 12 in each race scoring for their respective teams, the Patriot girls will score in 20 spots in either the consolations or finals. Ashlee Wilcher swam the third-fastest time in the 50 free and the sixth-fastest in the 100 free, while GW put four girls in the top 12 in the 500 free — McGlothen, Katie St. Jean, Arianna Swint and Emma Aulenbacher.
“I’m very pleased with the results,” GW coach Josh Hensworth said. “And I’m pleased with their attitude going into [Friday], because they all feel like they have more to give.”
Winfield’s Madeline Foster has positioned herself for a memorable finals day. She sits at No. 2 in the 100 butterfly, just .13 seconds behind leader Grace Cox of Parkersburg, and also sports the third-fastest time in the 100 free. Hurricane’s Isabella Hart has the fourth-fastest time in both the 100 free and 100 breaststroke.
For the boys, GW junior Ian Adler heads into the finals with the best time in the 200 free and the 100 breast. He’ll get a tough challenge in the 200 free from Hurricane’s Bradley Boyd, who isn’t far behind Adler with the second-fastest time coming out of prelims. Boyd isn’t behind anyone in the 500 free. He has the fastest time from prelims by nearly eight seconds over Buckhannon-Upshur’s Preston Bennett.
Two more Patriot boys, Zach Groe and Grant Ridenour, have the second-fastest times in their respective events entering the finals. Groe is tied for No. 2 in the 100 butterfly with Capital’s Kolton Hoffman and Ridenour is No. 2 in the 200 IM. Ridenour, Groe and Adler team with Wesley St. Jean to swim the fastest 400 free relay time in prelims.
George Washington’s boys have the chance to score in 12 spots in the consolations and finals.
“The boys did really well,” Hensworth said. “They were dropping times. They’re pleased. The boys (scoring) in general are spread out across the schools.”
Boyd teamed with J.R.Newman, Nathan Neville and Reid Painter to finish with the top prelim time in the 200 free relay.
Friday’s finals are scheduled to begin at the Aquatic Center at 9 a.m. Hensworth’s job Thursday night was to get the Patriots ready for the quick turnaround to finals.
“We’re trying to rehydrate them and re-energize them with a good meal,” he said. “The rest of it, the big challenge is getting past the physical pain and the rest is mental. The swims for them tomorrow will be 95 percent mental and 5 percent physical.”