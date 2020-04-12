STEPHEN DALE MEREDITH, 69, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, following a long illness. He was born on November 12, 1950, son of the late David Melvin and Bernetta Anne Boggess Meredith. He was a graduate of Huntington High School and West Virginia University School of Pharmacy. Surviving is his son, Derek Allyn Meredith of Huntington, and two sisters, Cassandra Griffith and Rebecca Muncy, both of Huntington. There will be no visitation, and a private graveside service will be held for the family at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
