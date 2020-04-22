Everyone involved in the NASCAR Cup Series knows that one of the annual rituals of every season is the arrival of “Silly Season” that takes on its on life within the sport.
Silly season begins when rumors start to circulate throughout the sport about what changes may be set to take place in the sport. Most of the rumors center around the next year but there are always a few that may take place before the present season comes to an end.
It’s the middle of April and there has only been four races this season due to the Coronavirus and it has been so long since we have seen a green flag wave that even those four races have become a distant memory. Sure there is some iRacing taking place every weekend but that is not the real deal but because of those races we do have what feels like the regular season as to me the official beginning of Silly Season has kicked off thanks to Kyle Larson’s remark before the beginning of a virtual green flag.
When Kyle Larson used a racial slur during a virtual NASCAR race that had almost one million people watching, the sport wasted very little time in reacting to what could have become a black eye with the potential to cast a negative shadow for months to come.
The fallout from the event was swift as NASCAR suspended the driver indefinitely and his major sponsors which included McDonalds, Credit One Bank and Chevrolet all cut their ties with the Chip Gannassi Racing driver. Gannassi’s disapproval of Larson’s action soon followed as he was fired from his ride.
When the season got underway in February at Daytona, Larson was already being touted as the hottest free agent in the sport as his contract with Gannassi ran out after the end of the 2020 season.
His name was already being linked to some of the best rides in the sport and many had him as the leading candidate to take over for Jimmie Johnson at Hendrick Motorsports who would be retiring at the end of the season.
He was set to become one of the highest paid drivers in the sport and all of that changed with his choice of in this case one word.
NASCAR will move forward without Larson but there will have to be some bridges repaired and in some cases rebuilt as the sport has come so far from its days when it was looked upon as a good ol’ Southern boy sport.
There is no doubt that the sport will overcome the actions of just one driver as it has done a great job over the years of changing its image.
The same may or may not be said for Larson’s future in the sport as his journey back may be a lengthy and lonely path but one he made for himself. Ganassi must now put a driver behind the wheel of his suddenly vacated No. 42 Chevrolet before racing resumes.
Ross Chastain has emerged as the most likely candidate as he is already under contract with CGR and drove for the team in the season opening Daytona 500. He currently is driving full time with Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series and has been substituting for the injured Ryan Newman in the last three Cup Series races.
It will not be as easy as just putting Chastain in the ride as the driver as the yet to be released new Cup Series schedule could present some conflicts that would prevent him from running for the Xfinity Series title. He would have to end up either missing Xfinity races with Kaulig which would take him out of the championship hunt in that Series or miss some Cup races that would leave Ganassi having to find yet another replacement.
An easier solution for filling the ride could be Ganassi’s luring back of Jamie McMurray to the team that he called home for such a long time. He has a history with Larson’s sponsors but that move comes with obstacles as McMurray has said he doesn’t want it to interfere with his work in television. It’s only one ride but it’s enough to kick start what has already become a strange silly season.