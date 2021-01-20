Andrew Shull is ripping up the nets in his freshman season at the University of Rio Grande.
That was on full display on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Ky.
Shull, a Chapmanville Regional High School graduate and member of the Tigers’ 2019 Class AA state championship team, sank an off-the-dribble, fade-away 15-foot shot at the buzzer, lifting the Red Storm to a 97-96 triple overtime win over the Eagles.
Shull scored 12 points in the overtime periods as Rio Grande improved to 7-6 on the season. The 6-foo guard is averaging 17.2 points a game this season.
Shull, who also played at Huntington High School in his prep career before switching over to Chapmanville, said it was a memorable win.
“I actually had my worst shooting performance to be honest,” Shull told The Logan Banner. “I struggled really bad through regulation. But God’s blessed to be in the position I’m in and I was able to hit the shots when they mattered. I had 12 points in overtime and hit the game winner as a freshman. It’s an amazing feeling that I can’t even describe. All I can really do is thank the good Lord for blessing me so much.
“The game was super tough. They (Alice Lloyd) are a great team and we just kept going back and forth. Triple Overtime to be exact. So it was a gritty performance for both sides but luckily we came out on top.”
Shull’s latest heroics was his latest greatest.
He’s simply been on a tear of late.
Shull poured in a career-high 27 points back on Jan. 2 in Rio Grande’s 76-65 loss at Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky.
On Jan. 9 at home in a 96-72 win over Carlow University, Shull equaled his career-best total of 27 points from the Asbury game.
Shull sank 11-of-17 shots from the floor and was 5-of-7 from 3-point land.
“My experience at Rio has been great,” he said.” Obviously, school has been different due to COVID, but from a basketball standpoint, it’s everything I could’ve asked for coming out of high school. Not many people believed I would come in as a freshman and do that well, especially me, averaging 17.2 points a game. It means a lot to those who believed in me from the get go. I can’t thank you enough.”
Shull helped lead Chapmanville to a 22-2 season last year and a trip to the Class AA Region 4 co-championship game before the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tigers were the back-to-back Class AA state champions and were looking for a historic 3-peat, something no other varsity team in Logan County had done in any sport.
Shull was a Class AA Third-Team All-State selection last year, averaging 15.9 points a game. Shull, a top 3-point shooter, was ninth in the Cardinal Conference in scoring at season’s end.
He had previous verbally committed to Wingate University, but on March 19, 2020, he backed away from that to re-open his options.
Rio Grande, pronounced Rye-O- Grand, is a small NAIA school with an enrollment of 2,300.
The Red Storm was scheduled to play again on Jan. 16 at home against Ohio Christian University. On Jan. 19, Rio Grande was slated to host the University of Northwestern Ohio.