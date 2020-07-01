Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


LOGAN — Straight Cash Cuts, a barber shop located at 116 Nick Savas Drive at the Fountain Place Mall in Logan, celebrated its two-year anniversary in business on June 4, 2020. Pictured is owner John Walls — wearing a mask — delivering a "straight cash cut."

In brief remarks to The Logan Banner, Walls thanked the continued community support, saying, "Without each and every one of them we wouldn’t be able to give back to all the local sports teams and after school programs the way we do. We look forward to future and what it holds for us both in the shop and the community."

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.