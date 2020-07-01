LOGAN — Straight Cash Cuts, a barber shop located at 116 Nick Savas Drive at the Fountain Place Mall in Logan, celebrated its two-year anniversary in business on June 4, 2020. Pictured is owner John Walls — wearing a mask — delivering a "straight cash cut."
In brief remarks to The Logan Banner, Walls thanked the continued community support, saying, "Without each and every one of them we wouldn’t be able to give back to all the local sports teams and after school programs the way we do. We look forward to future and what it holds for us both in the shop and the community."