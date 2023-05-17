The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Coca-Cola
Bottles of Coca-Cola are on display at a grocery market in Uniontown, Pa.

 Gene J. Puskar | The Associated Press

Two days after announcing a strike, Coca-Coca Consolidated employees who walked off the job on Tuesday returned to work Thursday morning, still without a contract.

A news release from Teamsters Local 175, which represents 102 Coca-Consolidated employees in the Charleston and Logan areas, stated no attempt had been made by Coca-Cola Consolidated to address a mounting pile of grievances that Teamsters Local 175 President Ken Hall termed the impetus for the strike.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

