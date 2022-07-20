HUNTINGTON — As Marshall athletics transitions to the Sun Belt Conference, the men’s basketball program is expected to be among the favorites in its new league.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Thundering Herd found out what its conference schedule would look like in its first season as a member of the Sun Belt.
Sun Belt Conference play features a similar model to Conference USA with a Thursday-Saturday format, except for the last weekend of league play, which shifts to Wednesday-Friday.
Marshall’s first Sun Belt Conference games will take place in Cam Henderson Center, starting with a Dec. 29 date against Appalachian State.
That contest with the Mountaineers is the first of two games that opening league weekend. The Herd will also host James Madison on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31).
Those two contests start a stretch in which the Herd is at home for five of its first six contests in SBC play.
Following a road contest at Georgia Southern on Jan. 5, Marshall has three more home games against Coastal Carolina (Jan. 7) and former Conference USA rivals Southern Miss (Jan. 12) and Old Dominion (Jan. 14).
Marshall’s first full weekend on the road is Jan. 19-21 when the Herd faces Texas State and Arkansas State, respectively.
The Herd ends January with home games against Louisiana-Monroe (Jan. 26) and Georgia State (Jan. 28).
The final month of the regular season will be a tough stretch for the Herd, with six of eight contests taking place on the road.
February starts with a four-game road swing that sees the Herd’s return trip to App State (Feb. 2) before a lengthy trek to Louisiana for the back end of the Thursday-Saturday swing.
The following weekend, Marshall will have a pair of return trips on its slate with games at Coastal Carolina (Feb. 9) and Georgia State (Feb. 11).
Marshall’s final two home games of the season see Georgia Southern and Troy come to Cam Henderson Center on Feb. 16 and Feb. 18, respectively.
The Herd’s regular season ends with a Virginia swing as the team travels to James Madison on Feb. 22 before heading to Chartway Arena to take on Old Dominion on Feb. 24.
The Sun Belt Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 28 to March 6 in Pensacola, Florida.
Marshall returns many starters from last year’s team, including guard Taevion Kinsey, who will be in consideration for SBC Preseason Player of the Year after averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in 2021-22.
The Herd also returns fellow guard Andrew Taylor and frontcourt presence Obinna Anochili-Killen, while adding VMI transfer guard Kamdyn Curfman — one of the nation’s top 3-point shooters last season.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
