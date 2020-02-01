IRONTON — The flu bug bit girls high school basketball.
Because of influenza in eastern Kentucky, Saturday’s Tackett’s Body Shop showcase at Ironton High School’s Conley Center has adjusted its schedule. The 12:10 p.m. game featuring West Carter and South Point has been canceled, but the rest of the strong lineup will take place, beginning at noon, rather than the original 10:30 a.m.
Franklin (7-13) takes on Huntington-Ross (7-9) at noon, followed at 1:50 p.m. by Wheelersburg (17-1) vs. Russell (15-6). At 3:30 p.m., Portsmouth Notre Dame (18-1), ranked third in Ohio Division IV, plays Ashland (12-6).
At 5:10 p.m., Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (21-0) takes on Huntington St. Joe (17-0). The Cougars are ranked No. 1 in Ohio Division I, the state’s largest classification, and are No. 3 in the nation in the USA Today poll. The Irish are No. 1 in West Virginia Class A, the state’s smallest classification, and No. 17 nationally.
At 6:50 p.m., Ironton (15-3), ranked ninth in Ohio Division III, plays Kentucky team Lewis County (11-10), followed at 8:30 p.m. by Ironton’s boys (8-7) taking on the Bluegrass State’s Elliott County (6-9).
Admission is $7 and is good for all games.
Mount Notre Dame is the two-time defending big-school state champion in Ohio and is ranked third in the country by MaxPreps. The Cougars are led by McDonald’s All-American nominee Makira Cook. The Irish feature their own McDonald’s All-American nominees in Bailee Adkins and Abby Lee.
